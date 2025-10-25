Senior Citizen Assaulted in Broad Daylight on East 86th Street

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
NYPD officials have issued an alert about an elderly assault that occurred on the Upper East Side this week. Police are hoping someone from the public will be able to assist them in identifying and locating the wanted individual.
AdvertisementAccording to the police report, a 73-year-old male was in front of 1276 Lexington Avenue (at East 86th Street) on Tuesday, October 21 at about 4:30 p.m., when an unidentified individual approached him and a verbal argument ensued. The suspect “then proceeded to punch the victim in the face, causing the victim to fall to the ground.”
The unidentified individual then fled on foot to parts unknown. The victim sustained injuries to his face and left shoulder and officers transported him to Lenox Hill Hospital in stable condition.
Police describe the suspect as a “male with a light complexion” standing about 5’7.” He was last seen wearing a striped knit hat, gray hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, black pants and multicolored shoes.
This incident follows at least three senior assaults occurring on the Upper East Side last month.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
