Stroller-Wielding Menace ARRESTED

The man who’s been terrorizing the Upper East Side for months while pushing a young child in a stroller was arrested on Thursday afternoon, a police source has confirmed with East Side Feed.
This arrest comes just four days after East Side Feed broke the story about the havoc he’s been wreaking on the neighborhood.
The child also appears to be in police custody.
Advertisement
We learned from a source that the arrest took place at the Whole Foods at 226 East 57th Street.
The NYPD is preparing an official statement. More details to follow.
Finally, some good news. Good job East Side Feed!!!