Suspect Slashes Upper East Side Doorman in Face

An Upper East Side doorman was viciously assaulted while working the late shift this weekend, according to a police report and an eyewitness account.
According to @eastsidedoorman – an anonymous industry veteran (who told us some really crazy stories during our 2021 interview) – the incident took place at 353 East 72nd Street between First and Second avenues, a 35-story co-op called The Fontaine, and was carried out by someone trying to rob a tenant.
“A UES doorman got slashed in the face Saturday night by someone who was following a tenant in an attempt to rob them,” he tweeted. According to the police report, that tenant was in a wheelchair.
NYPD officials say the 58-year-old doorman opened the door for them at 3:24 a.m. on Sunday, at which point the unknown suspect approached – asking for directions to the train station.
“The victim provided the directions and was struck in the face” say police, adding that the assault was carried out with an unknown object which caused him to suffer a laceration to the nose and left side of his cheek.
The suspect fled westbound on East 72nd Street and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital.
There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
Description of suspect? Camera in lobby?