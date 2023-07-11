fbpx
Three Men Jump on Train Tracks in Separate Monday Incidents

July 11, 2023 NYPD + FDNY No Comments

In separate Monday incidents, three men jumped on uptown subway station train tracks to end their lives. Two of these tragedies occurred on the Upper East Side.

At about 8:00 a.m., a 47-year-old man jumped onto the tracks at East 86th Street and was struck by an oncoming 6 train.

The second incident took place on the Upper West Side about two hours later.

And at 6:40 p.m., officials told Patch that a 42-year-old man was seen jumping onto the tracks at East 63rd Street as a Q train approached.

These tragedies follow a grim discovery late Sunday when a man was found dead on the roof of an Upper East Side building.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, counselors are available 24/7 to listen and support you at NYC Well. Call 1-888-NYC-WELL to speak with someone, or visit nycwell.cityofnewyork.us for more resources.

If you live outside of NYC, you can call the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.


