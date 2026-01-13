Two Arrested in East 93rd Street Rideshare Robbery: VIDEO

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Two men have been arrested in connection with a rideshare robbery that took place on the Upper East Side last fall, according to the New York City Police Department.
AdvertisementAuthorities say Hassan Wright, a 29-year-old man from Goshen, New York, and Justin Muniz, a 25-year-old man from the Bronx, were arrested on Tuesday, January 13. Both men have been charged with two counts of robbery and one count of grand larceny.
As previously reported by East Side Feed, the incident occurred on Sunday, October 12 at approximately 4:00 a.m. at or near 419 East 93rd Street, between York and First avenues. According to police, the suspects were passengers in a rideshare vehicle when they allegedly simulated a firearm and demanded property from the driver, a 37-year-old man.
The suspects are accused of stealing the driver’s cellphone and wallet before exiting the vehicle and fleeing southbound on the FDR Drive in a black sedan. No injuries were reported.
At the time, police described the suspects as masked men wearing dark clothing, including hooded sweatshirts and outerwear.
