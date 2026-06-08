UES Restaurant Robbed of $1,900: Police

Police are looking for two people they say walked off with a pile of cash from an Upper East Side counter earlier this month, and they’re hoping the public can help put names to faces.
AdvertisementThe stickup happened at Ala Turco Express, the Turkish take-out spot at 1391 Second Avenue, on the night of Monday, June 1, according to police. Two individuals entered the establishment at around 9:12 p.m. and approached a 21-year-old male employee, the NYPD said. Both displayed a knife, demanded property and removed roughly $1,900 from behind the counter before fleeing the scene on foot, according to police. No injuries were reported.
The fast-casual doner spot is a relative newcomer to the block, having opened earlier this year between 72nd and 73rd streets. It comes from the team behind A La Turka, the Turkish and Mediterranean restaurant that has operated a few blocks north at 1417 Second Avenue since 1995, and the Express outpost marked an expansion three decades in the making.
The NYPD has released images of the pair and is asking anyone who recognizes them to come forward.
Anyone with relevant information about either incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
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