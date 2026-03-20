UES Food News: Several Openings and a Relocation

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Ala Turco Express opened recently at 1391 Second Avenue (between 72nd and 73rd streets). This new take-out spot comes from the owners of A La Turka, which has been serving Turkish and Mediterranean cuisine at 1417 Second Avenue (corner of East 74th Street) since 1995, making this expansion a major milestone after 30 years. “Our mission is simple: serving high-quality, flavorful doners with the speed the city demands,” states the new outpost’s website. “We believe that fast food should never compromise on tradition or taste, using only the freshest ingredients to craft every wrap and bowl with passion.”
AdvertisementSignage for Wainwright’s Tavern is up at 1278 Third Avenue (at East 73rd Street), the former Seamore’s location (h/t @newopeningsnyc). Jay Wainwright, the forthcoming establishment’s owner–who was also a co-owner at Seamore’s–described the restaurant during a community board meeting in February, but at that point the venue’s name had not been made clear. At the time of the meeting, Wainwright’s legal representative said the “international” and “sophisticated” menu would offer “everything from burgers to Lobster Thermidor.”
Oyishi Sushi appears to be opening a second Upper East Side location (h/t @uesthings), as signage has been spotted at 172 East 91st Street (between Second and Third avenues), which was previously home to Ms. Jin’s Tailoring & Dry Cleaners. Oyishi’s original location, at 230 East 80th Street (between Second and Third avenues), opened in early 2025 (read our review here).
Regina’s Grocery, an Italian sandwich shop which opened in 2023 at 300 East 88th Street (between First and Second avenues) and closed its doors recently, has relocating to 1629 Second Avenue (between 84th and 85th streets). This is the location of Ethyl’s Bar and Restaurant, and Regina’s is now serving its fare from within Ethyl’s walls. “I’m a big fan of the way they present themselves because it’s kind of similar to how I grew up, you know, being Italian American from Brooklyn, but it’s also very retro, like Ethyl’s,” the owner of Ethyl’s, Gerard Renny, told Patch.
A Greek restaurant called Nostos will be opening at 420 East 59th Street (between Sutton Place and First Avenue), taking over the space that was previously (and briefly) occupied by Mykonian House. “Our goal with Nostos is to create a place that celebrates the depth and vibrancy of Greek cuisine while offering a welcoming space for the neighborhood,” co-owner Stephania Papadopoulos told Patch, which adds that the new spot is expected to be up and running by the end of the month. Mykonian House opened its original location at 25 East 83rd Street in 2023.
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