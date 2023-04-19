Upper East Side Dad Sentenced to Prison for Stealing from PTA

Marc Haynes, a former PTA treasurer at the Upper East Side’s P.S. 267, has been sentenced to 2 1⁄2 – 5 years in state prison for stealing about $185,000 from the association.
Advertisement
Haynes, 35, pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny in the Second Degree in January. He’s so far paid about $83,000 back, and will be required to repay the remaining balance of about $102,000 upon his release from prison.
“Marc Haynes used money stolen from his own child’s elementary school PTA to bankroll luxury vacations, shopping sprees and even to pay court-ordered restitution from a prior conviction,” said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
From October 26, 2020, to July 6, 2021, Haynes made 17 unauthorized payments to his personal J.P. Morgan Chase credit card using one of the PTA’s accounts, which he could access in his position as treasurer. The payments ranged in amounts from $2,389 to $32,000 and totaled $185,717.
In 2016, Haynes was convicted of Grand Larceny for stealing over $50,000 from a former employer, a publishing company. He used stolen PTA funds to pay two court-ordered restitution payments for that case, which he charged to his credit card, totaling $23,838.
The vacations and shopping sprees Haynes paid for with PTA funds included high-end hotel stays in Bermuda and St. Lucia and purchases at Fendi, Restoration Hardware and Pottery Barn.
Better due diligence is needed from this PTA!