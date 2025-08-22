Upper East Side Grandmother Loses Home in Fire; Grandson Launches GoFundMe to Help Rebuild

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for a 78-year-old woman who lost her longtime home in the three-alarm fire that tore through a six-story building at 305 East 95th Street on August 15.
The campaign, started by her grandson, paints a heartbreaking picture of a woman who has spent nearly five decades not only building a life in her apartment but extending that sense of home to others in need.
“She has spent her life giving everything to others, never asking for anything in return,” he wrote. “Now, in her time of need, the least I can do…is try my hardest to get her the aid and support she deserves.”
The fire broke out around 10 a.m. on the building’s roof and quickly spread into the cockloft and three penthouse units. More than 170 emergency responders were dispatched, with 40 FDNY units on the scene. Three firefighters sustained minor injuries. No civilian injuries were reported, but damage to the upper floors was significant, and many residents were displaced.
Among those displaced was the grandmother described in the GoFundMe as a “pillar” of both family and community. Her grandson shared that she originally came to New York from South Carolina with dreams of building a better life. Her apartment, over time, became a haven for not only her children and grandchildren, but for others in need — including family friends and the grandson himself, who credits her support with helping him complete college.
In the fire, she lost everything — including irreplaceable mementos like the only photo she had of her parents.
Currently, she’s receiving help from the American Red Cross, but she’s on a two-month waiting list for temporary housing. The GoFundMe campaign aims to raise $10,000 to help with housing and basic necessities such as clothing and furniture. As of this writing, it has raised $875 from 13 donors.
“She has carried others through their darkest times,” the grandson wrote. “Now, we humbly ask for your help in carrying her through hers.”
To read the full story and donate, visit the GoFundMe page here.
The Red Cross previously confirmed that 18 households — totaling 29 individuals — registered for emergency assistance after the fire.
Anyone impacted by the blaze who still needs support can call 1-877-RED-CROSS (877-733-2767) and select Option 1.
