Victim Identified in Fatal Upper East Side Crash

Police have identified the man who was killed in Monday’s pedestrian collision at Park Avenue and East 91st Street.
According to the NYPD, the victim was 85-year-old Janusz Gorzynski, who lived at 108 East 91st Street, only a short distance from where he was fatally struck. Public records and online profiles indicate that Gorzynski was a longtime psychiatrist with a career spanning six decades.
The crash took place on Monday, December 1 at about 2:42 p.m., when officers responded to a 911 call reporting a pedestrian hit in the crosswalk. Police arrived to find Gorzynski lying in the roadway with head and body trauma. He was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
An NYPD investigation determined that a 2019 Mercedes Sprinter van, driven by a 67-year-old man, had been traveling west on East 91st Street and was making a left turn onto Park Avenue at the time of the collision. The driver remained at the scene, police said.
No arrests have been made, and the Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash.
