Woman Who Stabbed Juice Shop Employee Arrested for Attempted Murder, Burglary

The woman who stabbed a juice shop employee earlier this month has been arrested on charges of Attempted Murder and Burglary.
On Wednesday, April 12, a customer went to Juice Island at 1025 Third Avenue between 60th and 61st streets. She ordered an item but didn’t have enough money to pay for it. When 39-year-old employee Luis Vasquez told her it wasn’t enough, he told CBS New York that she got upset and started throwing stuff around the store. That’s when she also threatened him and said she’d be back.
The disgruntled customer – Chala Jamison, 23 – returned just before 8:30 p.m. that evening, and surveillance footage caught her grabbing a knife from the counter and running to the back to find Vasquez.
According to the police report, she stabbed him “in the head, neck, back and hands,” leaving him in critical condition. He has since been released from an area hospital.
Jamison, who lives nearby at 166 East 56th Street, was arrested on Monday. According to the NY Daily News, it was over an unrelated burglary which led the NYPD to charge her for the April 12 attack.