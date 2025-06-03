Business Openings: ColorPop Workshop, Ikyu, Biscotte, Boongs

Make sure to sign up for our free email newsletter for more UES openings.
ColorPop Workshop, which just opened its first location earlier this year at 1289 Madison Avenue (between 91st and 92nd streets), is already expanding its footprint on the Upper East Side. The kids art studio recently announced that after opening in Southhampton, it will be launching its newest location at 135 East 63rd Street (a second floor space, like its Madison Avenue outpost). The new studio is expected to open in the summer.
Ikyu will be opening its second UES location soon at 1475 First Avenue (corner of 77th Street), the sushi restaurant shared May 25 on Instagram. The original location at 1718 Second Avenue (between 89th and 90th streets) opened in April 2023 (read our review) and has since gotten mostly positive reviews.
Biscotte, a clothing store for babies and children, opened last week at 1183 Lexington Avenue (between 80th and 81st streets). The space was most recently home to Gents New York, a men’s barbershop. “Biscotte was born from a personal need: every summer, I’d bring back tons of kids’ clothing from France because I couldn’t find elevated, reasonably priced options for my three kids here in New York,” Biscotte’s owner told us. “So I partnered with my family to create the kind of shop I always wished existed. Our mission is to serve local families with quality clothing for children from birth to age 14 — timeless, wearable, and giftable pieces at fair prices. We also offer same-day delivery on the UES.” Here’s Biscotte‘s Instagram account for a look inside.
Boongs Korean Fried Chicken, which just recently opened a location at 1057 First Avenue (between East 58th and 59th streets), is expanding with an additional outpost at 1405 Second Avenue (between 73rd and 74th streets). This space was previously home to Chickqueen, another Korean fried chicken place that closed in January after just two years. Here are reviews of the Boongs on First Avenue.
