City Council Secures Over $20 Million for Upper East Side Improvements in New Budget

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Upper East Side elected officials say they’ve secured more than $20 million in new funding for schools, parks, hospitals, sanitation services, and cultural institutions as part of the city’s recently passed fiscal budget.
The funds—announced Monday, June 30 by Council Members Julie Menin (District 5) and Keith Powers (District 4)—will support a wide range of capital projects and community programs across their districts.
Advertisement
Menin and Powers say nearly $17 million has been allocated for infrastructure upgrades, with a focus on public schools, green space, and health facilities. Among the projects: a $1 million renovation at J.H.S. 167 Robert F. Wagner Middle School to transform unused locker rooms into a multipurpose room and art studio, and $2 million for accessibility upgrades at the Park Avenue Armory.
Several Upper East Side schools will receive funds for bathroom renovations, playground improvements, auditorium upgrades, and technology enhancements. The list includes PS 267, Eleanor Roosevelt High School, PS 59, the Julia Richman Education Complex, and the Roosevelt Island School.
The funding package also includes:
- $2 million for the Metropolitan Museum of Art for climate control and resiliency measures.
- $2 million to redesign Tramway Plaza at 59th Street and 2nd Avenue.
- $650,000 for new air conditioning at Coler Hospital on Roosevelt Island.
- $300,000 for renovations at the 19th Precinct.
- $1 million to upgrade the Kaufmann Concert Hall at the 92nd Street Y.
- $325,000 for new benches and lighting near the Harlem Meer in Central Park
Outside of capital investments, the council members secured more than $3.2 million in discretionary funding to support local nonprofits and neighborhood programs. Some of these beneficiaries include Asphalt Green, Friends of the East River Esplanade, Lenox Hill Neighborhood House, Carnegie Hill Neighbors, and The Jewish Museum.
In a statement, Menin said the funding reflects a commitment to improving quality of life in the community—particularly in the face of potential federal budget cuts. “We are ensuring that resources are allocated to properly fund and expand programming and capital upgrades that benefit the public,” she said.
The city budget was approved by the full Council on Monday.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!