Menin Secures Money for UES Parks

Council Member Julie Menin has announced that she’s successfully secured $25,000 for various improvements in parks across the neighborhood.
A $10,000 allotment will be going towards hiring a “playground associate” at St. Catherine’s Park for the upcoming spring and summer season. This person will be responsible for organizing recreational activities for kids, maintaining the health and safety of little park-goers, and inspecting play areas to make sure they’re safe.
The other $15,000 will be spent on “landscaping beautification”; this will include planting shrubs and perennials at St. Catherine’s, John Jay Park and Stanley Isaacs Playground. Planting at St. Catherine’s will start this May.
“I’m thrilled to fund initiatives that directly revitalize our parks for residents as we are a Council District with some of the least amounts of green space,” said Council Member Menin. “Our precious green spaces are a necessary and healthy respite from the urban environment surrounding us and I am committed to improving parks across our district.”