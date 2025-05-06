Participatory Budgeting Winners Announced

Council Member Julie Menin has announced the results of this year’s Participatory Budgeting cycle for New York City Council District 5, which includes Yorkville, Lenox Hill, Carnegie Hill, Roosevelt Island, Sutton Place, and parts of Midtown East. The district recorded 6,424 votes—its highest total to date—and ranked first in Manhattan for the third consecutive year, and fifth citywide among participating districts.
Participatory Budgeting allows local residents to vote on how a portion of the Council Member’s discretionary capital funds are spent. While Menin had initially committed to funding up to $1 million in winning projects, she has now allocated $2.75 million to fully fund the top seven proposals due to the record-breaking turnout and broad community support.
The top three vote-getting projects this year were:
- Auditorium Upgrade for Julia Richman Education Complex (1,696 votes) – $500,000 will be used to renovate the school’s auditorium for student performances.
- Protective Tree Guards and Benches for District 5 (1,655 votes) – A $100,000 project aimed at improving green spaces across the district.
- New Art Studio for MS 167 (1,600 votes) – $500,000 will go toward creating a new space to support arts education.
Other projects that received funding include upgrades to public school bathrooms, classroom renovations, and building improvements for the NYPD’s 19th Precinct. In total, 12 projects were on the ballot, and residents were able to vote for up to three.
Participating schools and community organizations expressed appreciation for the funding. MS 167 Principal Jennifer Rehn Losquadro said the new art studio will offer students a space “to explore their talents, learn new skills, and express themselves through art.” Leaders from the 19th Precinct and P.S./I.S. 217 also shared gratitude for projects that will improve their facilities and serve local needs.
According to the Council Member’s office, about 50 project proposals were submitted this cycle and reviewed by city agencies to confirm feasibility and compliance. Eligible projects must be physical infrastructure initiatives with costs between $50,000 and $550,000 and a minimum expected lifespan of five years.
The winning projects will be included in the City’s budget adoption process in June 2025.
