PB Vote Week Is Here: Upper East Siders Can Help Choose Which Local Projects Get Funded

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Residents of the Upper East Side and Roosevelt Island will soon have a direct say in how public dollars are spent in their neighborhood — no political experience required.
AdvertisementParticipatory Budgeting Vote Week begins this Saturday, April 11, and runs through Sunday, April 19, giving District 5 stakeholders the chance to vote on 13 capital projects proposed by their neighbors. Anyone age 11 and older who lives in the district can cast a ballot online at the NYC Council’s PB voting page.
“Participatory Budgeting Vote Week is proof that the best ideas for our neighborhoods come from the people who live in them,” said Council Speaker Julie Menin. “When New Yorkers have a direct say in how public dollars are spent, we get a stronger, more responsive city. I encourage everyone in a participating district, including District 5, to cast their votes this week.”
This year’s ballot includes projects across schools, public safety, parks, and libraries:
Schools & Education
- Audio-Visual System Upgrades ($250,000) – A new AV system for the cafeteria and auditorium at M151 Yorkville Community School (421 E. 88th St), which doubles as a multipurpose space for community meetings.
- Bathroom Renovations at PS/IS 217 ($250,000) – Renovation and installation of new student bathrooms at The Roosevelt Island School (645 Main St).
- Classroom Modernizations at MS 114 ($250,000) – Conversion of large spaces and offices into smaller classrooms to reduce class sizes at East Side Middle School (331 E. 92nd St).
- Electrical Upgrades at Eleanor Roosevelt High School ($400,000) – Installation of outlets and circuit breakers to power window AC units schoolwide (411 E. 76th St).
- Electrical Upgrades at Julia Richman Education Complex ($400,000) – Outlets and circuit breakers to power window ACs in the cafeteria, benefiting all schools within the complex (317 E. 67th St).
- Cafeteria Bathroom Reconstructions at PS 183 ($400,000) – Renovated and new student bathrooms in the cafeteria at Robert L. Stevenson School (419 E. 66th St).
- School Community Space Enhancements at MS 167 ($500,000) – Removal of old lockers and installation of new flooring to expand space for student activities at Wagner Middle School (220 E. 76th St).
- New and Improved Classroom Spaces at PS 198/PS 77 ($500,000) – Classroom renovations including closets, sinks, and floors at 1700 Third Ave.
- Bathroom Renovations at MS 177/PS 158 ($500,000) – Upgraded and modernized bathroom facilities at Yorkville East Middle School and The Bayard Taylor School (1458 York Ave).
AdvertisementPublic Safety
- HVAC System for the NYPD 19th Precinct ($300,000) – Completion of a new HVAC system installation at the precinct house (153 E. 67th St).
- EV Firefighting Robot for FDNY ($300,000) – A remotely operated forklift capable of removing burning vehicles in parking garages and structural collapses, to be stored on Roosevelt Island (750 Main St).
Parks & Recreation
- Tree Guards ($50,000) – Installation of tree guards around street trees throughout the district to reduce soil compaction, shield trunks from damage, and prevent pet waste from entering tree pits.
Culture & Community Facilities
- Technology Upgrades for District 5 Libraries ($250,000) – System-wide upgrades to networks, computers, tablets, and printers at Webster, Yorkville, 67th Street, 96th Street, and Roosevelt Island libraries.
Participatory Budgeting is a democratic process that lets community members directly decide how to spend part of a public budget. New York City’s program launched in 2011 and has expanded to include Council Members across the city. All funded projects must cost at least $50,000, involve physical infrastructure in public spaces, and have a lifespan of at least five years.
Winning projects will be included in the city’s upcoming Fiscal Year budget in June.
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