Upper East Side to Receive Investment of Almost $2 Million

April 27, 2023 Politics No Comments

District 5 residents recently voted on a variety of proposals on the Participatory Budgeting ballot, all competing to secure up to $1 million in funding from the city. On Thursday, Council Member Julie Menin announced the winners – while also boasting that the district set a “participation” record with 4,458 votes – more than any other Manhattan district and the second most in the five boroughs.

“As a result of this year’s overwhelming success and participation, Council Member Menin will be allocating additional capital funding in order to fully fund the top six projects totaling $1,925,232,” the council member’s office stated.

Here were the top three winning projects:

  • New Trees and Tree Guards for District 5  1,641 votes; This $150,000 project will install 30 new trees (with tree guards) throughout District 5.
  • New Security System for PS 198 and PS 77 1,570 votes; This $450,000 project provides for the installation of new security cameras for the building that includes both PS 198 and PS 77.
  • Lighting Upgrades for Stanley Isaacs Park 1,457 votes; This $420,000 project will install new lighting for the park.

And here are the additional projects to be funded:

  • Technology Upgrades for MS 114-1,445 votes; This $105,232 project will fund 96 M1 Macbook Airs, 4 Laptop Carts, and 3 Chromebooks (Mediatek MT8183) for East Side Middle School.
  • PS 217 Bathroom Upgrades1.438 votes; This $300,000 project will renovate the bathroom for P.S. 217.
  • New Security Cameras for Holmes Towers1,266 votes; This $500,000 project will install 33 New Security Cameras for Holmes Towers.

District 5 includes Yorkville, Lenox Hill, Carnegie Hill, Roosevelt Island, Midtown East, Sutton Place, and El Barrio in East Harlem.

Here were this year’s vote totals:

Vote Rank Project Cost Vote Total
1 New Trees and Tree Guards for District 5 $150,000 1641
2 New Security System for PS 198 and PS 77 $450,000 1570
3 Lighting Upgrades for Stanley Isaacs Park $420,000 1457
4 Technology Upgrades for MS 114 $105,232 1445
5 PS 217 Bathroom Upgrades $300,000 1438
6 New Security Cameras for Holmes Towers $500,000 1266
7 Renovation of PS 527’s Indoor Rooftop Play Space $200,000 1180
8 Bathroom Upgrades for Talent Unlimited High School $250,000 1069
9 New Garden for PS 151’s Rooftop Play Space $200,000 928
10 Gym Pad Upgrades for PS 183 $100,000 742


