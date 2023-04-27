Upper East Side to Receive Investment of Almost $2 Million

District 5 residents recently voted on a variety of proposals on the Participatory Budgeting ballot, all competing to secure up to $1 million in funding from the city. On Thursday, Council Member Julie Menin announced the winners – while also boasting that the district set a “participation” record with 4,458 votes – more than any other Manhattan district and the second most in the five boroughs.
“As a result of this year’s overwhelming success and participation, Council Member Menin will be allocating additional capital funding in order to fully fund the top six projects totaling $1,925,232,” the council member’s office stated.
Here were the top three winning projects:
- New Trees and Tree Guards for District 5 – 1,641 votes; This $150,000 project will install 30 new trees (with tree guards) throughout District 5.
- New Security System for PS 198 and PS 77 – 1,570 votes; This $450,000 project provides for the installation of new security cameras for the building that includes both PS 198 and PS 77.
- Lighting Upgrades for Stanley Isaacs Park – 1,457 votes; This $420,000 project will install new lighting for the park.
And here are the additional projects to be funded:
- Technology Upgrades for MS 114-1,445 votes; This $105,232 project will fund 96 M1 Macbook Airs, 4 Laptop Carts, and 3 Chromebooks (Mediatek MT8183) for East Side Middle School.
- PS 217 Bathroom Upgrades– 1.438 votes; This $300,000 project will renovate the bathroom for P.S. 217.
- New Security Cameras for Holmes Towers– 1,266 votes; This $500,000 project will install 33 New Security Cameras for Holmes Towers.
District 5 includes Yorkville, Lenox Hill, Carnegie Hill, Roosevelt Island, Midtown East, Sutton Place, and El Barrio in East Harlem.
Here were this year’s vote totals:
|Vote Rank
|Project
|Cost
|Vote Total
|1
|New Trees and Tree Guards for District 5
|$150,000
|1641
|2
|New Security System for PS 198 and PS 77
|$450,000
|1570
|3
|Lighting Upgrades for Stanley Isaacs Park
|$420,000
|1457
|4
|Technology Upgrades for MS 114
|$105,232
|1445
|5
|PS 217 Bathroom Upgrades
|$300,000
|1438
|6
|New Security Cameras for Holmes Towers
|$500,000
|1266
|7
|Renovation of PS 527’s Indoor Rooftop Play Space
|$200,000
|1180
|8
|Bathroom Upgrades for Talent Unlimited High School
|$250,000
|1069
|9
|New Garden for PS 151’s Rooftop Play Space
|$200,000
|928
|10
|Gym Pad Upgrades for PS 183
|$100,000
|742