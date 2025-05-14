Business Openings: Ludivine, Felice, Wise Wonder, Cara Cara, Skinny Louie

Make sure to sign up for our free email newsletter for more UES openings.
Ludivine, a women’s clothing retailer, has opened at 24 East 73rd Street (between Fifth and Madison avenues); its original location in the West Village is now closed. The brand, which according to WWD is “recognized as the first store in New York to introduce brands like Golden Goose, Gabriela Hearst, Khaite and Auralee,” announced its UES grand opening this week.
Felice has signed a lease at 167 East 61st Street at Lexington Avenue, Connect CRE reports, and “will occupy 3,400 square feet of ground- and lower-level space” at the building. The Italian restaurant has locations throughout the city including Felice 83 and Felice 64 on the Upper East Side.
Wise Wonder Enrichment, a children’s literacy program which offers reading classes and incorporates art and music into its lessons, is now open at 451 East 83rd Street (between York and First avenues). “We’re honored to join this vibrant community of families who deeply value early education!” the company wrote in an Instagram post. This is Wise Wonder’s sixth outpost; the business also has locations in Tribeca, Park Slope, New Jersey, and two on the Upper West Side (West 59th and West 81st Street).
Cara Cara recently opened a pop-up location at 1265 Madison Avenue (between 90th and 91st streets). “The brand specializes in feminine dresses, tops, pants and skirts, often in vivid colors and original prints,” according to WWD, which adds that the shop will be open through mid-June.
Skinny Louie, a Florida-based smash burger chain, has leased space at 1565 Second Avenue (between 81st and 82nd streets), which was previously home to Agora Turkish Restaurant. “We are a cool and laid-back brand, delivering a product that is simple yet of absolute quality,” the burger chain’s website states. “Our patties are 100% FRESH BLACK ANGUS BEEF and our fries are cooked to perfection, delivering a thin and crispy texture.” Skinny Louie opened its first NYC location on 26th and Broadway last month, and is also planning to open an outpost in Penn Station.
