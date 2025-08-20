A Concierge Doctor Who Wants to Grow Old With You

If you’ve ever felt rushed through an appointment, left with unanswered questions, or bounced between doctors who barely know your name — you’re not alone. And you’re not stuck with that kind of care, either.
Dr. Leonidas Arapos, founder of Select Primary Care on the Upper East Side, offers an alternative: concierge medicine, built on real relationships, longer visits, and direct access to your doctor. His office, located at 175 East 62nd Street (between Lexington and Third avenues), is where patients go to feel heard, respected, and treated like individuals — not numbers.
With more than 15 years of experience in internal medicine and hospital medicine, Dr. Arapos opened his private practice in 2020 to bring the human touch back to primary care. He sees fewer patients by design, allowing him to spend more time with each one — getting to know their histories, monitoring their progress, and tailoring treatment plans that actually make sense for their lives.
“I want to grow old with my patients,” Dr. Arapos says. “That means being there for the big things, the small things, and everything in between.”
At Select Primary Care, concierge patients receive same-day appointments, longer visit times, and the ability to reach Dr. Arapos directly — no phone trees, no waiting weeks to be seen. And for those who can’t make it to the office, virtual visits are available.
The services span everything from routine checkups and preventive care to more complex concerns, including chronic disease management, pre-op clearance, travel medicine, and IV therapy. It’s a comprehensive approach designed to support your health in every phase of life, and given Dr. Arapos’ experience in hospital medicine, he’s a strong advocate for anyone receiving inpatient hospital care.
And the reviews speak volumes – the practice boasts a Google review rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars, while Arapos has a 4.98 on Zocdoc.
“Dr. Arapos takes his time, listens to your concerns, and explains everything clearly,” one patient shared. “You never feel rushed. He actually cares.”
Another noted, “Appointments are easy to book, and I always feel like a priority. It’s night and day compared to the big clinics.”
Select Primary Care does not accept insurance, which allows Dr. Arapos to cut through red tape and focus entirely on his patients. No billing surprises, no rushed visits — just thoughtful, expert care delivered on your terms.
Whether you’re managing a long-term condition or just want a doctor who listens, Dr. Arapos is here to help you live well — for the long run.
To learn more, visit selectprimarycare.com or call (332) 900-1550.