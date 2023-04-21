A Country Day Camp Experience for UES Kids

Springtime has officially arrived in the city. The school year is winding down and sights are now set on summer fun and activities for the family, including summer camp. If you haven’t already, be sure to check out Camp Settoga, a complete country day camp experience just a half hour from the UES!
Camp Settoga, operated by the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, is the city’s premier Jewish day camp for kids ages 4–12. Located in the foothills of Harriman State Park, Camp Settoga offers a gorgeous Olympic-sized swimming pool, waterslides, adventure courses/ziplines, art, basketball and tennis courts, soccer, baseball, gymnastics, mini-golf, gardening, and so much more. Bus transportation for campers is provided from drop-off and pick-up points around the city, including the Upper East Side, each weekday.
What makes Camp Settoga different? Settoga is a community-minded, camper-inspired experience. Every element of camp is thoughtfully crafted and designed to infuse curiosity, confidence, leadership, responsibility, and gratitude into the summer, with a foundation built on having fun and forging meaningful friendships.
Ready to sign up? Register here, or learn more by emailing Director of Camps Genna Singer at gsinger@mmjccm.org, or by calling 646.505.4430.
Camp Settoga begins on June 28. See you there!