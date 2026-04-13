A First-of-Its-Kind Golf Camp Is Coming to Manhattan This Summer

A new summer camp is giving kids in Manhattan something the city has never had before — a full week of golf, on actual courses, with round-trip transportation included.
TGA Golf, Tennis, Athletics is launching its first-ever Travel Golf Camp this summer, offering five separate weeks of programming for kids ages 7 to 15. Each week runs Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with campers spending part of the day at an indoor simulator facility and the rest on a real golf course.
(Please note they can accommodate a maximum of 12 kids per week.)
The camp is based out of Ready Golf Club, an indoor golf simulator studio at 300 East 5th Street in the East Village, equipped with Trackman systems. Each morning, campers rotate through stations there with TGA coaches working on fundamentals — grip, chipping, putting, full swing. By late morning, a bus takes the group to one of several area courses for lunch and nine holes of supervised play, then brings them back to Ready Golf Club for pickup at 4 p.m.
The courses in the rotation include Flushing Meadows Pitch and Putt, Kissena Golf Course in Fresh Meadows, Forest Park Golf Course in Woodhaven, and Van Cortlandt Golf Course in the Bronx — a different destination each day of the week.
The coach-to-camper ratio is 6-to-1 in the simulator and drops to 4-to-1 on the course, so kids get hands-on instruction throughout the day regardless of skill level. TGA says all experience levels are welcome, from first-timers to kids who already have a swing.
Camp runs during the weeks of June 22, July 6, July 20, August 3, and August 17. Families can register for individual weeks at $1,200 per week. The camp operates rain or shine — if weather keeps the group off the course, they spend the full day at the simulator instead. Campers bring their own lunch or can purchase food at the course.
ESF readers can use promo code GOLFCAMP100 at registration for a $100 weekly discount.
Registration is open now at TGA’s signup page.
Questions? Contact the owner, Kevin Rooney, at krooney@playtga.com or