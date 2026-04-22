A Luxury Bedding Brand With More Than 50 Years of History Has Opened Its First Flagship Store on the Upper East Side

A luxury home brand known for its handcrafted down pillows and comforters chose a storied Upper East Side address for its first-ever retail flagship — and neighborhood shoppers have been taking notice.
Scandia Home, known for its handcrafted down pillows and comforters, opened its New York City flagship at 1210 Third Avenue at East 70th Street in September 2025. The space occupies the corner retail location that was home to Gracious Home for more than 60 years before it closed its doors for good in 2024.
For a brand that has spent over 50 years quietly building a reputation among discerning customers — and whose products are found in luxury hotels and high-end homes across the country — the Upper East Side storefront represents a significant step into direct retail. And unlike buying bedding online, the Third Avenue location allows customers to experience the products firsthand: feeling the weight and loft of different pillow types, running a hand across the company’s rare Sea Island cotton linens, and getting personalized guidance from Scandia Home’s team to find the right fit for individual sleep preferences.
That hands-on approach is a reflection of how the company operates at every level. Scandia Home sources its European white down through a longtime manufacturing partner in Flörsheim am Main, Germany, and every down product goes through a proprietary 12-step purification process designed to minimize allergens — making the end result naturally hypoallergenic. The down pillows and comforters are then handcrafted at the company’s own factory in La Crosse, Wisconsin, and each one ships with a signed Certificate of Authenticity and a limited lifetime warranty.
The brand also holds both Responsible Down Standard (RDS) certification, ensuring humane sourcing practices, and its fabrics carry the OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certification, which tests for harmful substances.
Beyond the signature down collection — which includes the Ultimate, Supreme, and Classic tiers — the Upper East Side store carries an extended assortment that includes Sea Island cotton luxury bedding (a textile that’s increasingly hard to find on the market), Piedmont cashmere blankets and throws, bath towels and accessories, and an extensive selection of custom bedding textiles.
Scandia Home’s Spring Sale runs from April 23 through May 2. Visit the flagship store at 1210 Third Avenue (corner of East 70th Street) or shop online at scandiahome.com.