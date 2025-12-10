A New Comedy Club at Bedford Falls

If you’re looking for a fun night out on the Upper East Side — whether you’re a die-hard stand-up fan or just someone who loves a good bar hang — Funny People At is about to become your new go-to. The popular series has launched an intimate 40-seat comedy club inside Bedford Falls, the beloved neighborhood dive bar at 206 East 67th Street (between Second and Third avenues).
Bedford Falls is already known for its laid-back vibe, a neighborhood classic with an atmosphere that’s hard to find anywhere else on the UES. It’s the kind of place where people slide in for a few drinks, stay longer than planned, and run into the same faces week after week. Now add a legit comedy room in the back, and you’ve got one of the most unique new entertainment setups in the neighborhood.
Funny People At is also making a point of bringing real talent to this small space. Some of their notable comics include Mark Normand, Judah Friedlander, Todd Barry, Ryan Long (Boyscast), H. Foley and Kevin Ryan (Are You Garbage), Che Durena, Corrie Fischer (GWF), Gina Brillon (America’s Got Talent), Chloe LaBranche (Kill Tony, News For Woman), Natalie Cuomo, Eva Evans, and Michael Rowland (Animal Control). It’s the kind of lineup you’d normally have to pay high prices for — but here, tickets are just $20.
Guests can also enjoy the full Bedford Falls food and drink menu during the show. Highlights include their popular tots (and loaded tots) and mac and cheese. Their eight taps currently include premium selections like Coney Island Merman IPA, Five Boroughs Tiny Juicy IPA, and Montauk Pumpkin Ale. You’ll also find a nice assortment of cans like Sloop Juice Bomb and Barrier Money IPA, plus bottles, wines, and a small cocktail list.
ESF readers get 20% off tickets with code EASTSIDE.
For the schedule and tickets, visit: funnypeopleat.com/bedford-falls-nyc.