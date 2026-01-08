A New Season of Sparkle: NYCJAOS Debuts Its First-Ever Winter Show This January

Fresh off a sold-out, record-breaking autumn attendance, the NYC Jewelry, Antique & Object Show is keeping the momentum going with a brand-new winter show—its first January edition and the official start of year three for the fast-growing event.
From Friday, January 23 through Sunday, January 25, 2026, NYCJAOS will take over a new, central Manhattan venue: the New York Hilton Midtown at 1335 Avenue of the Americas. The move follows the show’s strongest turnout yet, with nearly 7,000 attendees flocking to the November show—clear proof that New Yorkers’ appetite for vintage jewelry, luxury objects, and meaningful design is only growing.
The three-day shopping event will bring together nearly three dozen antique galleries, jewelry designers, and luxury object makers, offering everything from estate and contemporary jewelry to handbags, scarves, vintage watches, fine silver, art objects, and rare collectibles. Whether you arrive with a specific hunt in mind or simply want to browse, NYCJAOS is built for discovery—where every piece comes with a story, and every table holds the possibility of a find you didn’t know you were looking for.
The winter show kicks off with a VIP Preview on Friday, January 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (special ticket required), followed by public hours Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, January 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, January 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are available now on EventBrite.
“Almost seven thousand people attended NYCJAOS in November, proving the growing consumer interest in luxury thrifting and vintage jewelry and watches,” said founder Konstantinos I. Leoussis. “We decided to move to Midtown, making our show more accessible to the various transportation hubs in New York City, and we are thrilled to offer both the dealers and consumers a uniquely curated shopping experience in the traditionally quiet month of January.”
Hosted by KIL Promotions, the show has carved out a distinct niche in New York’s luxury landscape by uniting antique and estate specialists with contemporary designers in a welcoming, educational setting. Guests are encouraged to ask questions, learn about provenance, and connect directly with the people behind the objects—making the experience feel more like a modern treasure hunt than a traditional trade show.
For a full list of exhibitors, details on the VIP preview, and ticket information, visit nycjaos.com. The winter edition promises a refined yet approachable way to shop luxury—rooted in craftsmanship, history, and the thrill of finding something truly special.