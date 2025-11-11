An Elevated Art Fair at a Church on Park Avenue

Art + Design + Fashion Salon
Experience an elevated, curated art fair on Park Avenue within the stately halls of St. Ignatius Loyola (84th & Park). Meet 50 distinguished artists whose work embodies excellence in contemporary craft and fine art—sculptural forms in clay, wood, and glass; expressive paintings in oil and acrylic; exquisite jewelry; and imaginative fiber, collage, and mixed media. Each piece reflects artistry, innovation, and timeless design.
This intimate showcase invites meaningful conversation with the makers, opportunities for bespoke commissions, and the discovery of truly one-of-a-kind works. During the show, enjoy a gourmet café menu featuring artisanal bites, fine pastries, and refreshments crafted to complement the artful setting.
Nov 21- 23 , 2025
Art+Design+Fashion | Park Ave
50 curated Artists
Tickets also available at the door: Wallace Hall at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 980 Park Ave at 84th Street. Call 845-661-1221 for more info.
Show Schedule
- Friday, November 21 from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Saturday, November 22 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Sunday, November 23 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Admission
Adult Admission $16 | Weekend Pass $20 | Students: $8 *with valid ID | Free admission for children under 10