Central Park’s Only Official Cherry Blossom Tour

Brought to you by the Central Park Conservancy, this seasonal tour makes the most of spring’s ephemeral blooms.
There’s perhaps no better harbinger of spring than the cherry blossoms in Central Park. Each year, canopies of delicate pink and white flowers come to life throughout the Park, gently sending cascades of petals floating through the air as if in a snow globe. These ephemeral flowers bloom for just a few weeks, and for many visitors, it’s one of the best times to take a long stroll through the Park. This year, visitors to Central Park can enjoy the only official cherry blossom tour, led by expert guides from the Central Park Conservancy, the nonprofit responsible for all aspects of the Park’s care.
During the Cherry Blossoms on the Reservoir Tour, attendees will learn how the distinctive collection of 35 Yoshino cherry trees on the Reservoir’s east side came to Central Park from Japan and how the Conservancy cares for them throughout the year. Knowledgeable guides will lead visitors around the iconic Central Park Reservoir, where this species of ethereal cherry blossom trees is located. In addition to the blossoms, the 90-minute tour will take visitors past the historic features of the area, including the ornate Gothic Bridge on the west side of the Reservoir. Attendees can expect to walk a 1.2-mile loop during the tour as they learn about the area’s history and biodiversity from a Central Park Conservancy expert.
The tour is only available for two weeks, making it a particularly special experience for local residents and visitors alike. The Cherry Blossoms on the Reservoir Tour will take place daily from Friday, March 29 through Sunday, April 7, with one additional tour on Saturday, April 13. Additional dates may be scheduled depending on the duration of the trees’ blooming period. The tour will take place at either 11:00 am or 2:00 pm depending on the day; more details can be found at the official tour website. Attendees will meet at the Park entrance at East 90th Street, where the John Purroy Mitchell memorial is located.
The Central Park Conservancy’s tour is the only cherry blossom tour in New York City that directly supports Central Park and is guided by the people who care for it. Tickets—which can be purchased here—are $35, though discounted tickets are available for Central Park Conservancy members, seniors, students, active military or veteran visitors, and visitors with disabilities. Children under 12 and care partners for disabled visitors can join the tour free of charge. In addition to discounted tickets for these and other tours, Central Park Conservancy members also enjoy access to members-only programs and discounts on Central Park gifts and souvenirs.
If you can’t make it for an official tour, you can still take a peek at the Conservancy’s Cherry Blossom map to see where the enchanting flowers are located throughout the Park and when they’ll be at peak bloom.
If you’re looking for a souvenir to remember the striking and all-too-short cherry blossom season in the Park, the Central Park Conservancy Shop has plenty of items including cards, bookmarks, and apparel featuring the iconic blooms. They also make for a perfect Mother’s Day gift if you’re hoping to get your shopping done early this year.
In addition to the cherry blossoms tour, the Central Park Conservancy is offering other seasonal programming such as the meditative Forest Bathing: Signs of Spring tour and nature-filled Family Tour of the Ramble. More information can be found at the Central Park Conservancy’s website.