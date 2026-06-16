Encore Creativity’s Summer Singing Sessions Return, and Adults 55+ Are Invited to Join

For most New York choirs, summer is the off-season. Encore Creativity for Older Adults has a different idea — and it’s just opened the doors for anyone 55 and up who’s ever thought about giving singing a try.
The 2026 Summer Singing Sessions from Encore Creativity are six-week, 90-minute rehearsal programs built around community rather than performance. Instead of the end-of-season concerts that cap Encore’s spring and fall seasons, the summer wraps with an open “informance” rehearsal, where singers share what they’ve been working on and friends, family, and neighbors are welcome to sing along. Rehearsals begin the week of June 22.
There are two ways to take part, both at Park Avenue United Methodist Church at 106 East 86th Street. The Encore Chorale New York City rehearses Wednesdays from 1:30 to 3 p.m. under conductor Heather Fetrow, working through a mix of four-part repertoire spanning classical works, folk songs, spirituals, and the American Songbook. Encore ROCKS NYC, led by Andrew Links, meets Mondays from 10:30 a.m. to noon for those who’d rather spend the season singing rock ‘n’ roll classics from the 1940s through today.
No auditions are required, and the sessions are open to the public — newcomers and longtime singers alike. Visitors are even welcome to drop in and try a rehearsal before registering. Each program is $75, and Encore offers full scholarships to anyone who needs one, so cost isn’t a barrier to joining.
Registration is open now at encorecreativity.org. For more information, email info@encorecreativity.org or call 301-261-5747.