Fall into Art at the JCC

Want to know one of the best-kept secrets on the Upper West Side? There is a vibrant, creative arts studio scene, available to all, just below ground level in the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan at 76th and Amsterdam. The JCC’s art studios are reopening this fall after an extended period due to the pandemic, and its experienced instructors are ready to welcome students with a range of classes in ceramics, drawing, and painting, for beginner to advanced levels. It’s a perfect time to pay attention to that inner artist who has been thinking about brushing up on some skills, or to finally make good on that promise to get started.
The JCC is a great choice for ceramics, offering some of the best facilities on the UWS, with spacious studios, brand-new equipment, nine pottery wheels, and two electric kilns. The range of class experiences is extensive, allowing students to explore a variety of glazes, and both clay and porcelain. Beginners can look forward to a supportive, hands-on environment as they become familiar with handbuilding, sculptural, and pottery wheel techniques. Advanced students can master more complex processes, working with skilled instructors in classes or in open studio time.
In the visual arts studio, offerings include drawing, watercolor, and mixed media classes. Learn expressive drawing, to find your own unique style; explore the use of liquid watercolors and illustration techniques; pick up oil and acrylics to Paint a Travel Diary or begin to Paint (Think) Like an Impressionist.
Classes are led by the JCC’s roster of experienced ceramics and visual arts instructors, who share their own varied backgrounds from studies and exhibitions in New York City and nationally.
Fall Arts Studio classes begin in early September. Class size is limited, so don’t wait to register! Click here to learn more and to register.