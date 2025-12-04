Home
Flash Sale for ‘The Art of Leaving’: The Comedy New Yorkers Can’t Stop Talking About

New York theatre-goers are buzzing about The Art of Leaving, a new comedy by Anne Marilyn Lucas that shows what happens when three generations of couples must redefine what marriage really means.

50-something Aaron Katzman suddenly decides to divorce his wife of 25 years after reading a self-help guru’s midlife crisis book, setting off a chain reaction that forces his wife Diana, their son and his fiancee, and Aaron’s aging parents to confront secrets, commitment and polyamory. The show is brought to life by a standout cast including Audrey Heffernan Meyer, Jordan Lage, Alan Ceppos, Pamela Shaw, Molly Chiffer and Brian Mason.

If you’ve been meaning to see it, now’s the time. There’s a flash sale on $39 tickets available through the end of the run on December 14th. Head on over to the Pershing Square Signature Center before it closes!

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel Photography

Click here and use code AOLF for $39 tickets, now through 12/14

