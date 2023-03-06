Flex Foot & Ankle Is a One-Stop Shop for Your Podiatry Needs

Finding the right doctor in New York City is like finding the perfect apartment — a struggle of epic proportions, to say the least. And when it comes to a specialist? Forget about it! Luckily, there are excellent options like Flex Foot & Ankle, a woman and minority owned practice led by Dr. E. Giannin Perez who makes the complex healthcare process easier for all of us to navigate.
Fluent in Spanish, the podiatrist and foot and ankle specialist opened up a private practice — Flex Foot and Ankle — last year in Midtown at 1410 Broadway (between 38th and 39th streets), and it’s catering to New Yorkers in need of relief (and already receiving accolades in the process).
The fellowship-trained doctor is one of just 15 podiatrists in the state who holds an Advanced Ankle license, allowing her to focus on trauma, reconstruction and more, particularly with an emphasis on sports medicine.
Her passion for treating athletes is close to home, as Dr. Perez was a Division I tennis player in college and ultimately found herself a patient due to bunion surgery on both feet. This inspired her to pursue podiatry — and the rest (which includes a doctoral degree from the New York College of Podiatric Medicine, a residency and more) is history.
As she’s still involved in athletic pursuits (including salsa dancing and running, having twice completed the New York City Marathon), Dr. Perez understands how crucial it is for patients of all ages to get back on their feet quickly. If your youngster is suffering from an ailment south of the knees, she has you covered. Her philosophy? Preventing pathology that can lead to surgery and other complications later in life.
In terms of treatment options, the wide range of available services include:
Sports Medicine: This multifaceted field involves injuries caused during athletic activities. Treatment often involves physical therapy, training and proper care. Sport injuries commonly treated at Flex Foot and Ankle include sprains, tendinitis, tendon ruptures, osteochondral lesions and ankle impingement. Dr. Perez takes X-rays to determine how to best treat your injury, and you’ll go from there. The goal? To have you back on the court or field in no time!
Arthritis: Arthritis impacts people of all ages, and any aching or discomfort in your joints can be treated through custom orthotics, a steroid injection or other methods. If surgical intervention is needed, Dr. Perez will be able to pinpoint the precise problem area.
Bunions: As one of the most common foot problems adults face in America, bunions are relatively easy to diagnose with a biomechanical exam and gait analysis. As noted, Dr. Perez has been through this herself — so she knows the drill to a tee!
Achilles Tendinitis: Your Achilles tendon is used daily — every time you walk or run, for example. Unfortunately, as you age, it can become compromised with overuse. Treatment options run the gamut from rest, icing and PRP injections, to surgical options such calf muscle lengthening for particularly severe instances.
Fractures: If a fracture is left untreated (regardless of how it happened), it can contribute to incorrect bone growth in the long run, so handling the issue as soon as possible is essential. Be it a high-impact injury or the result of a slight fall, Dr. Perez will develop a personalized treatment plan for all patients.
Heel pain: A particularly pesky problem impacting many is heel pain, which may be caused by a high arch, wearing shoes without proper support and plenty of other reasons. Dr. Perez is well-versed in this space, and will recommend treatments ranging from stretches to PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injections.
Flat Feet: Two in 10 children are impacted by flat feet into adulthood, which may result in leg or foot pain. Instead of dealing with faulty arches for life, explore your treatment possibilities, which may include anti-inflammatory medicines, physical therapy or foot and leg braces. Surgical options will also be considered.
Pediatric Foot Conditions: Sadly, you’re never too young for foot and ankle pain. Dr. Perez treats children as young as three, and as a mother herself, she knows that excellent bedside manner and providing a safe environment is paramount to your loved one’s recovery.
Satisfied patients agree that Dr. Perez is the best of the best, with reviews to back it up:
“Dr. Gianni Perez Is a fantastic surgeon, having her perform two (2) surgeries on bone spurs in my left and right heels, I can attest to her excellent work. She has been very personable to deal with and has been spot on with her pre-surgery, post surgery diagnosis and treatment. She is upfront with every aspect of the process and I would HIGHLY RECOMMEND her for any foot and ankle procedures!” — Robert S.“Dr. Perez helped with my foot issues. I had a start of an infection on my toes, Plantar Fasciitis and in need of new orthotics. Dr. Perez addressed each issue in detail and did so in a warm and caring manner. She takes the time to listen and assess. Extremely knowledgeable about the foot and ankle. Dr. Perez is up on and uses the latest technology. Excellent doctor!” Thomas T.
