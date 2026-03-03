Flex Foot & Ankle: NYC’s Go-To Podiatry Practice Adds Exciting New Services

Finding a specialist you trust in New York City can feel like a full-time job. For foot and ankle care, thousands of New Yorkers have already found their answer at Flex Foot & Ankle, the popular woman- and minority-owned podiatry practice at 1410 Broadway (West 39th Street) in Midtown Manhattan.
Led by fellowship-trained Dr. E. Giannin Perez, DPM, FACFAS — one of just 45 podiatrists in New York State to hold the Advanced Ankle license — the practice has built a stellar reputation over more than a decade, earning a 4.9 out of 5 stars on Google.
Dr. Perez brings a unique perspective to her work. A former Division I tennis player who underwent bunion surgery on both feet during college, she understands firsthand what it means to be a patient. She’s also a marathon runner, salsa dancer with the Yamulee Dance Company, swimmer and yoga practitioner — so when she says she’ll get you back on your feet, she means it.
Flex Foot & Ankle treats patients of all ages, from children as young as three to adults dealing with ingrown toenails, warts, bunions, heel pain, sports injuries (ankle sprains for the runners), arthritis, flat feet, fractures, neuromas and more. Dr. Perez always explores conservative treatment options first — including physical therapy, custom orthotics, shockwave, and PRP injections — before considering surgery. And as a bilingual provider (English and Spanish), she ensures every patient feels informed and involved in their care.
Now, two new services are making the practice even more of a one-stop shop.
ToeFX Light Therapy for Nail Fungus: If you’ve been hiding your toes due to stubborn toenail fungus, this FDA-cleared, drug-free treatment may be for you. Using painless photodynamic therapy, ToeFX targets fungal infections beneath the nail with quick 12-minute sessions every two weeks. With a 73% improvement rate — far surpassing traditional options like topical creams or oral medications — it’s a game-changer for the millions affected by this common condition.
IV Drip Therapy: Flex Foot & Ankle now also offers IV drips for muscle regeneration (especially useful after hard workouts), nutrition and hydration, giving patients a convenient wellness boost right in the office. Flex Foot & Ankle is currently offering Vitamin D, Niacin, Vitamin B, peptides and more.
Whether you’re a weekend warrior nursing an ankle sprain or a parent concerned about your child’s flat feet, Dr. Perez and her team are ready to help — six days a week, including Saturdays.
Book your appointment at flexfootankle.com or call (212) 204-2455.