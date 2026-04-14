Four Days of Vintage Finds: NYCJAOS Is Back This Spring — and Bigger Than Ever

If your idea of a perfect weekend involves unearthing a one-of-a-kind vintage piece with a history all its own, clear your calendar for late April. The NYC Jewelry, Antique & Object Show is returning to Manhattan for its fourth annual spring edition—and for the first time, it’s going four days.
NYCJAOS takes over Chelsea’s Metropolitan Pavilion at 125 West 18th Street from Thursday, April 23 through Sunday, April 26, bringing together over 160 antique galleries, jewelry designers, and luxury object makers under one roof. The show is already nearly sold out—a testament to how quickly this event has become the go-to destination for vintage enthusiasts and luxury connoisseurs across the New York metro area.
The expanded format kicks off with a special VIP Preview and trade/dealer shopping day on Thursday, April 23 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. (special ticket required). General admission is open for Friday, April 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, April 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are available now on EventBrite, and they are completely free for our readers. Here’s the ticket link for the VIP show and for general admission.
“The throngs of vintage connoisseurs in the New York City metro area that have made NYCJAOS such a thriving success have proven this type of relaxed and comfortable shopping experience is very necessary,” said show founder Konstantinos I. Leoussis. “With celebrities like Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Cate Blanchett, and more showing up on red carpets in vintage couture ensembles, the demand for distinctive vintage and antique jewelry continues to rise.”
Expect the full NYCJAOS experience: handbags, scarves, fine silver, art objects, vintage watches, rare collectibles, and jewelry spanning centuries of craftsmanship—both estate finds and contemporary designs. As always, the show is built around discovery, with dealers on hand to walk you through the provenance and story behind each piece. It’s less trade show, more treasure hunt.
Hosted by KIL Promotions, NYCJAOS has carved out a distinctive niche in New York’s luxury landscape by making high-end vintage feel approachable, educational, and genuinely fun to shop. Visit nycjaos.com for the full exhibitor list and details, and grab your tickets on Eventbrite before they’re gone.