From Vintage Gems to Modern Masterpieces: Don’t Miss NYCJAOS This November

Luxury lovers, mark your calendars: The NYC Jewelry, Antique and Object Show (NYCJAOS) is making its dazzling return to Manhattan this November—and this time, it’s even bigger than before.
From Friday, November 21 through Sunday, November 23, nearly 180 of the world’s top dealers will transform Chelsea’s Metropolitan Pavilion at 125 West 18th Street into a glittering destination for vintage aficionados and collectors of all things rare, refined and resplendent. Whether you’re a seasoned shopper or simply want to soak in the sparkle, this is the kind of event where stories and treasures go hand in hand.
The show runs Friday, November 21 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. (with a special VIP preview from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., special ticket required); Saturday, November 22 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, November 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets are available now on EventBrite, with free admission for ILTUWS and East Side Feed readers using the promo code ILTUWS.
Think a curated wonderland of handbags, scarves, watches, silver goods, art objects, fine jewelry both vintage and contemporary, and unexpected collectibles you didn’t even know you were hunting for. NYCJAOS isn’t just a place to browse—it’s a place to discover. The show is designed like a modern treasure hunt, offering guests the chance to uncover heirloom-quality items that blend timeless craftsmanship with personal expression.
“We are delighted that NYCJAOS continues to expand and thrive,” says show founder and jeweler Konstantinos I Leoussis. “Vintage jewelry and objects hold genuine meaning and enduring value, each with its own place in history, giving you so much more than typical luxury goods—you also get the story that comes with it.”
With a growing number of Gen Z and Millennial collectors drawn to sustainability, provenance and artistry, NYCJAOS has tapped into a moment. It’s the sweet spot where slow fashion meets legacy pieces and bold design. And this fall’s edition promises the most diverse group of vendors yet—many of them showing for the first time.
NYCJAOS is hosted by KIL Promotions, a Brooklyn and Manhattan-based company founded in 2023 to bring more accessible, diverse and design-forward events to the city’s direct-to-consumer scene. By uniting antique and estate dealers with today’s most innovative designers, the show creates an immersive space where past and present collide and where every item has a soul.
Visit NYCJAOS.com for a full list of exhibitors and more details on the VIP experience. And remember, readers of ILTUWS and East Side Feed can attend for free by using the code ILTUWS at checkout on EventBrite.