HereNow Hanukkah: “Light Up Your Life” — A Free Chanukah Festival for Jewish Teens at the JCC

The Jewish Board’s teen mental health initiative, HereNow, is inviting Jewish teens to gather for an afternoon of community, comedy, music and meaningful connection at “HereNow Hanukkah: Light Up Your Life,” taking place Saturday, December 14 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan (334 Amsterdam Avenue at West 76th Street). The event is free, and organizers hope it offers a little joy and light during a time of year when teens are juggling finals, holiday stress and everything in between.
The festival will feature comedian and influencer Max Cohen (the “FU Larry” guy) alongside content creator Carly Weinstein, whose candid lifestyle and mental health videos have earned her a large and engaged audience. Musician Nory Aronfeld will also take the stage to debut an original Hanukkah song created for the event.
Throughout the afternoon, teens can visit a range of activity stations led by HereNow and its partner organizations, including BBYO, Jewish Queer Youth, the Adir Initiative, Shalom Task Force and Spark to Inspire. Offerings include affirmation mirror decorating, journaling prompts, mental-health first-aid kits, hands-on creative projects, and a “Jewish soundbath,” a reflective, meditative experience the organizers are introducing for the first time. Little Words Project, the woman-owned jewelry brand known for its kindness-focused bracelets, will serve as the featured vendor and will run a bracelet-making activation.
HereNow is a teen-centered mental health program operated by The Jewish Board of Family and Children’s Services and sponsored by UJA. Through workshops, partnerships and youth-driven programming, the initiative helps teens talk openly about mental health, build supportive peer networks and access resources in a positive, stigma-free environment. The Jewish Board itself is one of New York’s largest human-services organizations, offering programs that include children’s mental health, family support, domestic violence services, supportive housing, Jewish community services, adult recovery support, and care for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“HereNow Hanukkah: Light Up Your Life” will take place Saturday, December 14 from noon to 4 p.m. at the JCC Manhattan. Admission is free, and while the event is open to Jewish teens, advance sign-up is encouraged. Organizers expect attendees from all five boroughs, Westchester, New Jersey and Long Island, creating what they hope will be an energizing and welcoming afternoon of celebration, creativity and connection heading into the holiday season.