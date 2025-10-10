KinderFirst at Browning: A Bold New Beginning

An accelerated entry point for boys, starting in 2026–27
When you’re choosing a school for your son’s earliest years, you want an environment that challenges him academically, nurtures him socially, and supports him as he grows. The Browning School, a private K–12 boys’ school on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, has long been known for pairing strong academics with close relationships between students and faculty. Beginning in the 2026–27 school year, Browning is introducing KinderFirst, a new accelerated program designed for a select group of older boys who are ready to begin their Browning journey at a faster pace.
KinderFirst is open to boys born between May 1 and October 31, 2020. In this small-group program, students will complete both Kindergarten and Grade 1 in a single year. With dedicated faculty and individualized support, KinderFirst boys build skills in literacy, numeracy, collaboration, and independence. This prepares them to advance directly into Grade 2 after demonstrating appropriate readiness in their KinderFirst year. Throughout the program, boys and their families will also connect with Grade 1 peers, ensuring a seamless integration when the two groups join together.
“KinderFirst represents Browning’s commitment to providing the right level of challenge for every boy,” says John Botti, Head of School. “It is a thoughtful and exciting way to begin a Browning education.”
At the same time, Browning is extending its Kindergarten admission cutoff date from September 1 to December 31, aligning with New York City public schools. This change gives families more flexibility, ensuring that younger boys who are ready for the intellectual and social stimulation of Kindergarten can begin their Browning journey at the right time.
The Browning School’s mission — to foster curiosity, dignity, purpose, and honesty — is at the heart of these changes. Whether through the advanced pace of KinderFirst or the expanded Kindergarten entry date, Browning remains focused on meeting each boy where he is and shaping students who are confident, compassionate, and prepared for the future.
Ready to learn more about why Browning may be the right choice for your family? Welcome in!