La Maison School of Music Brings a Fresh Approach to Music Education on the Upper East Side

A historic townhouse on the Upper East Side is set to become a new hub for music lovers of all ages. Opening this fall at 170 East 80th Street (between Third and Lexington Avenues), La Maison School of Music offers a distinctive approach to music education—blending technical skills with emotional expression—culminating in a well-structured afterschool program within a welcoming and inspiring environment.
La Maison School of Music, founded by accomplished pianist and educator Héloïse Pieaud, is not just a music school—it’s the result of years of study and reflection at some of the world’s most prestigious conservatories in Paris, New York, and Russia.
“La Maison has been a dream for many years,” says Pieaud. “What fascinated me most was not just taking the best of each system, but also removing the ones that no longer work, those that drain motivation and joy from learning.”
From that vision came a carefully structured program—designed not to create dependency, but to empower students to become independent musicians.
The school offers three tailored pathways to match every stage of life:
- Soon to Sound (ages 4–6): A two-year group program built around focus, musical awareness, and creativity through movement and listening.
- Made to Play (ages 6–15): A six-year curriculum combining private lessons and group classes, designed to keep kids and teens motivated while deepening their understanding of music history and theory.
- Never Too Late (teens & adults): A private lesson program that meets adult learners exactly where they are—whether they’re picking up an instrument for the first time or returning to one after years away. “Our answer is simple: it’s never too late,” says Pieaud. “We’ve created a warm, judgment-free space where adults can finally learn the instrument they’ve always dreamed of playing.”
La Maison’s setting is as carefully crafted as its curriculum. Housed in a beautifully renovated 1899 townhouse—once the home of textile designers DD and Leslie Tillett and later transformed into the Waterfall Mansion gallery by architect Toshiko Mori—the building retains its original two-story waterfall and light-filled, art-adorned interior. Founder Héloïse Pieaud collaborated with interior designer Crina Arghirescu Rogard to shape the space, ensuring that every detail reflects the school’s thoughtful ethos. For the school’s inauguration evening, select artworks were loaned by Paris gallerist Amelie du Chalard.
“We didn’t want an intimidating music school with long grey hallways and pressure-filled practice rooms,” says Pieaud. “We wanted something warm, inspiring, and human… a place where children and adults feel safe, inspired, and focused.”
La Maison is now accepting registrations, with classes beginning September 15, 2025. Space is limited: to learn more and schedule a tour, visit lamaisonschoolofmusic.com.