Manhattan Meow: Personalized Pet Care with Purrfect Reviews

Fed up with impersonal app-based services or concerned your beloved animals aren’t receiving proper care when you’re not there? These are common gripes for many pet owners, specifically in New York City, and Manhattan Meow – which is batting a thousand in the online review department – is officially here to elevate the experience.
The female-owned business was founded by Ceylan Yazar, an Upper East Side resident and mother who decided to follow her passion for animal-based philanthropy after years in the financial services industry.
Understanding the need for daily companionship and a personalized approach when it comes to looking after fur babies, Yazar rounded up a tight team of thoroughly vetted pet sitters (read about them here), all of whom are insured experts and true animal lovers. Prior to booking, there’s a complimentary meet-and-greet option if you want to connect with a sitter ahead of time.
Manhattan Meow offers its customers a whole host of services:
- 30 minute drop-in visits — though most popular for cat owners, any pet can benefit from these helpful visits, where sitters will provide wet or dry food depending on preference, distribute fresh water, clean litter boxes or accidents and (of course) play and cuddle with your fur baby. All sitters are qualified to administer oral medications, with some qualified to administer injections if necessary. Rates start at $30 per visit.
- Pet boarding — Home away from home! As mentioned, all sitters available to book through Manhattan Meow are devoted dog or cat lovers who are willing to welcome your pets into their spaces while you travel.
- Daycare — If you’re looking for a daytime companion for your pet, there are daycare services offered between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. (with flexibility, depending on your schedule!). Your sitter will provide ample photos and video content throughout the day.
- House sitting — Treat your fur baby to a supervised staycation! If you don’t want to interrupt your pet’s routine, in-home overnight service is available from approximately 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- Dog walking — While there are plenty of easy ways to book a dog walking session in 2023, Manhattan Meow’s are personal — your pup will enjoy individual attention throughout!
Manhattan Meow’s reviews are flawless:
- All 136 people who reviewed Manhattan Meow on Google gave them five stars.
- The six people who reviewed them on Yelp gave them five stars (only two are displayed).
“Like most pet parents, I get anxious having to leave my cat behind when I travel. Knowing Ceylan is checking in on our cat makes me feel so relaxed. Book them now!”“We were delighted with the care our cat Puddy received from MM during our recent vacation. Ceylan Yazar was terrific and went above and beyond in caring for Puddy. This included administering medication and taking Puddy to the vet.”
If Puddy’s parents were happy, chances are, you will be too.
If you’re interested, Manhattan Meow is running a special promo — book five 30-minute sessions and you’ll receive the first for free. To redeem, make your booking via phone (Manhattan Meow can be reached at 917-728-2988) and use promo code EAST SIDE FEED.