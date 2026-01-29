Meet the Dog-Walking Company That Overthinks Everything (On Purpose)

How TruWalks built a data-driven, quality-first model—and why Upper West and Upper East Side dog owners swear by it.
In a city where dog walking is often treated like a numbers game, TruWalks is doing the opposite. The UWS- and UES-based company has built its entire operation around data, training, and relentless quality control—raising the bar for what dog owners should expect from a professional dog-walking service.
That approach is clearly resonating. TruWalks maintains a five-star Google review score, with clients consistently pointing to reliability, communication, and the noticeable difference in how their dogs are cared for.
“If I could give 100 stars I would,” wrote Taryn Siegelberg. “Daniel and Maddie are the best team and hire the best people to take care of dogs. My current dog is obsessed with all the walkers and gets so excited when they come pick him up.”
TruWalks is run by founders who are, by their own admission, deeply—some might say famously—obsessive about how dogs are walked, who walks them, and how those walks are evaluated over time. From matching dogs by personality and energy level to auditing walker performance and collecting constant client feedback, nothing is left to chance.
While many dog-walking companies focus on scale, TruWalks focuses on precision. Walkers go through at least two weeks of hands-on training before ever heading out solo, learning everything from leash handling and canine body language to navigating real-world city situations. Training doesn’t stop there: walkers are regularly retrained and reassessed, and performance is evaluated not only by management, but also by fellow team members who work alongside them.
Just as important is how the company treats its walkers. TruWalks prioritizes retention by treating its team like people—not interchangeable labor. Walkers are supported, paid for training and retraining time, and given manageable schedules designed to reduce stress rather than maximize volume. The result is a stable, experienced team, with many walkers having been with the company for years. That consistency matters: dogs see familiar faces, walkers feel invested in their work, and clients benefit from a noticeably higher level of care.
The company is also clear about what it won’t tolerate. TruWalks enforces a strict no-phone policy during walks, limits group walks to a maximum of three dogs, and avoids mixing dogs randomly. New clients complete a detailed personality assessment so dogs are grouped intentionally—by size, temperament, energy level, and walking style—resulting in calmer, safer, and more consistent walks.
Client feedback plays a central role as well. TruWalks conducts regular (anonymous) surveys to encourage honest input about what’s working and what could improve. Feedback also comes organically from doormen, neighbors, and long-time residents—an advantage of operating deeply within the Upper West Side and Upper East Side communities rather than trying to cover the entire city at once.
While dog walking remains the company’s core focus, TruWalks also offers limited dog sitting, boarding, and training services, all guided by the same emphasis on environment, structure, and care. Growth has been steady and largely driven by word of mouth.
For Upper West Side and Upper East Side dog owners looking for something more thoughtful than the standard dog-walking model, TruWalks isn’t just offering walks—it’s setting a new standard.