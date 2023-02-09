Mind Blowing Summer Camp: Build a Go-Cart, Drone, Computer, and Arcade Machine

Our favorite NYC STEM program – Rocket Club, located at 157 Columbus Avenue (West 67th Street) – just announced its new summer camp that is quite literally mind-blowing … and our readers are getting first dibs on signing up (spots are limited)!
There are two 1-week camps taking place in July, with daily sessions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- July 17 – July 21: 7 to 10-Year-Olds ($950)
- July 24 – July 28: 9 to 13-Year-Olds ($950)
Campers will flex their engineering muscles by building (from scratch!) a go-cart, 3d printer, drone, computer, and video game arcade! They’ll also work with virtual reality and robotics – and take a course in Climate Science (and earn an industry-endorsed certification)!
Inquire about enrollment here.
- 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.: Build a Go-Kart
- 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.: Build Go-Kart
- 11 p.m. – 12 p.m.: Climate Science Core Lesson
- 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.: Lunch
- 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.: Virtual Reality
- 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.: Robotics (Battlebots)
- 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.: Build a 3D Printer
- 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.: 3D model your own designs
- 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Climate Science Core Lesson
- 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.: Lunch
- 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.: Virtual Reality
- 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.: Robotics (Robot Hockey)
- 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.: Build a Drone
- 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.: Build a Drone
- 11 p.m. – 12 p.m.: Climate Science Core Lesson
- 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.: Lunch
- 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.: Virtual Reality
- 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.: Robotics (Battlebots)
- 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.: Build a Computer
- 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.: Build a Computer
- 11 p.m. – 12 p.m.: Climate Science Core Lesson
- 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.: Lunch
- 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.: Virtual Reality
- 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.: Robotics (Robot Hockey)
- 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.: Build an Arcade Machine
- 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.: Build an Arcade Machine
- 11 p.m. – 12 p.m.: Climate Science Certification
- 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.: Lunch
- 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.: Virtual Reality
- 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.: Robotics (Battlebots)
