Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan Star in ‘The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window’

Bona fide theater buffs and Broadway novices alike are in for a treat! Fresh from a sold-out run at BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music), The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window has arrived at the James Earl Jones Theatre (138 West 48th Street) for a strictly limited run through July 2.
Directed by Anne Kauffman, the critically acclaimed revival of Lorraine Hansberry’s (A Raisin in the Sun) final masterpiece has nabbed two Tony nominations (Best Revival of a Play and Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role: Miriam Silverman), and, chances are, you’re familiar with its A-list leads. Oscar Isaac (of Hamlet, Star Wars, and Scenes From a Marriage fame) makes his Broadway debut alongside Rachel Brosnahan, Emmy-winning star of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
Though the original production of The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window went dark following Hansberry’s untimely death in 1964, its return to Broadway is indisputably triumphant. The play is set in 1960s Greenwich Village, inviting the audience in for a razor-sharp portrait of a diverse group of friends who struggle with balancing the harsh realities of life with their progressive dreams. At the core of the crew are Sidney and Iris Brustein (Isaac and Brosnahan), whose marriage is perpetually on the rocks thanks to Sidney’s ideals and Iris’s career as a struggling actress. The bohemian era and the themes that come with it — think political corruption, interracial love, prostitution, and homosexuality — are all explored. Hey, there’s a reason why the Chicago Tribune dubbed it “the sexiest show on Broadway.”
Other reviews note the decades-old play possesses “stunning modernity” and label the new production as “thrilling” (Variety). The New York Times praised Isaac’s nuanced performance as “deft and charming” and proclaims Brosnahan “hits all the right notes.”
Hansberry's final work is prescient, shockingly relevant, and a sweeping drama of identity, idealism, and love. With an endless number of theatrical options available to see on the Great White Way, it can be difficult to know what's worth the ticket fare. The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window is an easy win that deserves top billing on your summer viewing list.