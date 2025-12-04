Popular Kids Math Program Opens at 92nd & Lexington Avenue

Rocket Club Math is expanding once again, with a new location opening this month at 1415 Lexington Avenue (between 92nd and 93rd streets). The program, designed for children in Pre-K through 7th grade, has become a fast favorite among NYC families — and this new Upper East Side outpost marks its fourth Manhattan location, joining Tribeca, the Upper West Side, and another UES center at 1334 Third Avenue (between 76th and 77th streets).
To celebrate the opening, Rocket Club Math is offering families two limited-time perks: a complimentary math diagnostic throughout December and a free month of membership in January. Parents interested in learning more can set up a call with Director Jezalyn Schussler through this link.
Rocket Club Math has grown rapidly since launching in the city, with hundreds of families now enrolled across its three existing locations. Most members participate purely for enrichment, not tutoring — a notable distinction in the world of children’s education. According to the program, 90 percent of students attend because they genuinely enjoy learning math, and 80 percent are in Pre-K through 2nd grade. All locations currently hold five-star ratings on Google, and membership is offered month-to-month. Families receive progress updates after every class, along with monthly assessments.
Parents often highlight the program’s impact on both confidence and enthusiasm. One wrote, “Thank you so much for including our son in your incredible program. It really has done so much for him including building his confidence. He really loves Rocket Club and we rave about it to everyone. It’s such an amazing program!” Another shared, “Our daughter is SO excited for Rocket Club today. She told me she wishes it was every day.” And a third noted, “Your instructors are the kindest, most genuine, and hardworking group. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to everyone from Rocket Club Math!”
The new 1415 Lexington Avenue location is now enrolling, with December and January promotions available for a limited time.