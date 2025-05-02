Popular Piano School Expands with Large Lenox Hill Space

Popular Upper East Side piano / keyboard lesson providers iPianoLab have opened up a brand-new facility at 353 East 77th Street (between First and Second avenues).
Primarily known for their after-school group keyboard classes in prominent UES schools such as Hunter College Elementary, Lower Lab, PS 6 Lillie D Blake School, PS 198 M, The Town School, Convent of the Sacred Heart, St Stephen of Hungary, and more, the new iPianoLab school will allow students of all ages and levels of ability to access the program.
The new facility is open in time for summer kids keyboard camps. Full day camps are just $549 per week, and half day morning or afternoon sessions are available for just $279. The new facility features a large classroom for classes and recitals, a state of the art recording studio and private lesson room for more advanced students, a waiting lounge for parents / caregivers, even a backyard for snacks and receptions!
“What makes us different” says iPianoLab Curriculum Director Steve Catanzaro, “Is that our students get to learn by playing songs they like, right from the first lessons. A lot of times when you go to a teacher, they give you an old-fashioned method book and it takes months of lessons before you get a ‘real’ song.”
(Check out iPianoLab’s Youtube channel to see more impressive kiddos lighting up the keyboard.)
Catanzaro emphasizes that learning favorite songs by Taylor Swift, Imagine Dragons, Roblox etc is just part of it. “Some teachers don’t use method books and they show kids the songs they want to learn, but they don’t have a real curriculum, so the students learn songs but not the fundamentals.”
“iPianoLab is fun” Catanzaro continues “But it also teaches all the basics in a systematic, graded way. You’re going to learn note reading, counting and rhythm, scales, etc, but you’re going to do it WHILE you’re learning fun tunes!”
While the school outreach program is primarily geared to elementary children, the method itself is suitable for students of all ages. “We have adults, middle and high schoolers, anyone who wants to learn can benefit by our approach, and that’s why we’re excited to have our own school!”
Learn more at ipianolab.com/nyc.