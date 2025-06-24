Professional Pickleball is a Thing: You’ll Want to See this

Whether you’ve played or not, you probably know that pickleball has been America’s fastest-growing sport for the past few years.
But this isn’t just a passing trend—it’s a full-blown movement. The game has exploded in popularity for several reasons: it’s easy to learn, wildly entertaining to watch, and packed with energy. Think ping-pong meets tennis meets dodgeball-level intensity.
And when it comes to pro pickleball? It’s a whole different level. There’s shouting, spinning, drama—and yes, plenty of trash talk. Maybe you’re already a fan. Or maybe you’re just now learning, as you read this, that professional pickleball even exists. Either way: it’s real, and these players come to smash.
From July 3–6, the Brooklyn Pickleball Team will host Major League Pickleball’s (MLP) New York stop at SPORTIME Randall’s Island, home of the John McEnroe Tennis Academy. It’s one of the most anticipated events on the 2025 MLP calendar.
Over four electric days, a select group of MLP’s 22 pro teams will battle in high-stakes, coed matchups. The goal? Earning a coveted spot in the MLP Playoffs and getting one step closer to the hardest trophy to win in pickleball.
Brooklyn’s got a full slate of action. Catch them over the holiday weekend as they face off against top teams from Florida and North Carolina—plus a can’t-miss showdown with the NY Hustlers. And with the MLP Finals returning to Central Park later this summer, this is the perfect preview of what’s to come.
Want to play, not just watch? The New York Classic amateur tournament runs alongside the pros, giving everyday players a shot at glory—and a chance to earn a bid to the Brooklyn Pickleball Team’s MiLP DUPR Roster Tryouts this fall. Register here.
Don’t miss your shot to witness—and be part of—pickleball history in NYC.
Learn more about this electrifying event here. For tickets, use promo code MLPNY15NY for a 15% discount here.