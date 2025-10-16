Protect Your Legacy with Ligh Law LLC: Free Webinar on Wills, Trusts, and More

When life is busy—and often unpredictable—thinking about the end of it may feel like the last thing you want to do. But failing to plan for the future can leave loved ones tangled in legal red tape and unnecessary stress at an already painful time.
That’s why Peter Ligh, an estate planning attorney on the Upper West Side, is offering a free, informative webinar designed to help individuals and families take control of their legal and financial future. Ligh has helped countless clients create wills, trusts, and other critical documents to ensure their wishes are honored and their families are protected.
“A good estate plan is a gift to your loved ones,” says Ligh. “It spares them confusion, court delays, and costly mistakes—while giving you peace of mind that your affairs are in order.”
To help people understand what steps they should take, Ligh Law is offering a free webinar on Saturday, October 18, at 11 a.m. Attendees will learn:
- Why having a will or trust is crucial—no matter your age or income
- What happens when someone passes without a plan
- Key documents everyone should have in place in case of illness or incapacity
- How to avoid probate court and minimize costs and delays
- How to make sure your children are cared for by the people you choose
Wills, Trusts, and More: What You Need to Know
Saturday, October 18, at 11 a.m.
REGISTER HERE (link to Zoom registration page)
It’s easy to put off estate planning until “someday”—but someday isn’t promised. Take an hour now to learn how you can protect the people and things that matter most.
Meet Peter Ligh: Your Experienced Estate Planning Attorney
Peter Ligh, the founder of Ligh Law, graduated from Yale College and Columbia Law School, and has practiced law in New York City for more than 20 years, including at Cravath, Swaine & Moore, and Eversheds Sutherland. He devotes his legal practice to helping people protect their most cherished assets–their families.
Ligh Law offers a wide range of estate planning services tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clients. Whether you’re just starting to plan your estate or need to update existing documents, Ligh Law is here to help. Services include:
- Wills and trusts: Drafting comprehensive wills and trusts that reflect your wishes and protect your assets.
- Powers of attorney: Establishing powers of attorney to designate individuals to make financial and healthcare decisions on your behalf.
- Healthcare directives: Creating healthcare directives, including living wills and healthcare proxies, to outline your medical wishes in the event of incapacity.
- Probate and trust administration: Guiding executors, trustees, and beneficiaries through the probate and trust administration process with compassion and efficiency.
- Estate tax planning: Developing strategies to minimize estate taxes and maximize the value of your estate for your beneficiaries.
Schedule a Consultation Today
If you can’t make it to the upcoming webinar, you can also contact Ligh Law today to schedule a free personal consultation with Peter Ligh and take the first step toward protecting your legacy. Let us help you navigate the complexities of estate planning and ensure your wishes are carried out for generations to come.
Remember, estate planning is not just about distributing assets—it’s about preserving your legacy and providing for your loved ones. Trust Ligh Law to be your partner in this important journey.