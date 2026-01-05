Pulitzer Prize Finalist ‘Marjorie Prime’ Comes to Broadway With an All-Star Cast

Second Stage Theater has brought one of the most acclaimed contemporary plays of the past decade to Broadway with Marjorie Prime, the Pulitzer Prize finalist by Jordan Harrison, directed by Tony Award nominee Anne Kauffman.
Having officially launched its run on December 8 and running through February 15 at the Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street), the 90-minute, intermission-free production features a powerhouse cast led by Academy Award nominee June Squibb in the title role, alongside two-time Tony Award winner Cynthia Nixon, Tony Award winner Danny Burstein, and Christopher Lowell.
First seen off-Broadway in 2015, Marjorie Prime has only grown more resonant over time. The play explores memory, aging, love, and artificial intelligence through an intimate family story that asks a haunting question: What would you say to someone you lost, if you could see them again? Set in a near future, the work examines how technology intersects with grief, identity, and the stories we tell ourselves to survive.
Critics have long praised the play’s emotional depth and prescience. The New York Times named it a Critic’s Pick, calling it “Marvelous and compelling! It lingers in hearts and minds.” The Wall Street Journal described it as “An impeccable production! A striking, thought-provoking family drama about our AI future.” Revisiting the play years after its debut, the Chicago Tribune wrote, “Sends your head spiraling in all kinds of directions. I can’t remember ever seeing a play whose impact felt so utterly different a decade later.”
This Broadway production marks Jordan Harrison’s Broadway debut, directed by Anne Kauffman, whose recent credits include Mary Jane and The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window. The creative team also includes scenic designer Lee Jellinek, costume designer Márion Talán de la Rosa, lighting designer Ben Stanton, and sound designer Daniel Kluger.
Tickets are now available at 2st.com, with group discounts offered for parties of ten or more. For group bookings, email groups@2st.com.