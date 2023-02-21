PurimFest: A Fun and Free Celebration at Congregation Rodeph Sholom!

Congregation Rodeph Sholom’s PurimFest on March 5 is a full day of fun for all ages! Activities will include a sing-along and carnival for the kids, a boozy brunch for 20s and 30s, and a special talk from bestselling author, A.J. Jacobs, on the transformative power of costumes!
The event will take place at Congregation Rodeph Sholom (7 West 83rd Street) and is free and open to all; here’s the full slate of activities and special events:
FOR FAMILIES:
Over The Rainbow: Sholom Sprouts Purim Celebration
For Ages up to 4 | 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
A Purim sing-along with clergy, followed by mask- and crown-making, balloon twisting, pizza, and more! Costumes and silliness encouraged!
Wizomania: A Purim Carnival
For Grades Pre-K to 7 | 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM
After the Shpiel, click your heels three times and follow the yellow brick road to inflatables, cotton candy, activities, prizes, and so much more! Be sure to see what happens when some favorite staff members end up in the Dunk Tank!
Wizomania Witching-Hour: The After-Hours Purim Carnival
For Grades 8 to 12 | 2:30 – 4:00 PM
Join Emerald City’s elite for a Carnival that is exclusively yours. Enjoy games, treats, temporary tattoos, and much more.
FOR ADULTS:
The Transformative Power of Costumes with A.J. Jacobs
4:00 – 5:30 PM
To celebrate Purim, New York Times bestselling author (The Year of Living Biblically) and CRS congregant, A.J. Jacobs, takes us on a rollicking journey to understand how the clothes we wear can have a surprisingly powerful effect on our happiness and outlook. He will incorporate the history of dress in Judaism, the psychology of clothing, and his own literary adventures of wearing a robe with sandals, to colonial breeches with a Tricorn hat, to a 100% plastic-free outfit (as seen in The New York Times, January 11, 2023). Costumes are welcome but not required! Reception sponsored by CRS Brotherhood & Sisterhood to follow.
20s & 30s Wicked Boozy Brunch
20s and 30s | 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM
Join Rodeph Sholom for a Purim celebration over brunch. We’ll have Bloody Marys and Mimosas (and Mocktails) and delicious foods that make up the “not quite breakfast, not quite lunch” universe!
FOR EVERYONE:
The Megillah of Oz: Community Purim Shpiel
All Ages | 11:00 AM – 11:30 AM
Join a cast of clergy and congregants, including Rodeph Sholom’s children and teen choirs, somewhere over the rainbow to hear the story of Purim retold to the music of The Wizard of Oz!
Mishloach Manot Packing
Sponsored by the Rodeph Sholom School Parents Association
For all ages | 11:30 – 12:30 PM
On Purim it is customary to send mishloach manot (gift baskets) with food and drink to family, friends, and others. Help pack baskets to be delivered to older adults in our community.
There’s No Place Like Home: Tour & Clergy/Staff Meet & Greet
For New & Prospective Members | 3:00 – 4:00 PM
Join us for a tour of our building. See our beautiful spaces including our historic Sanctuary and newly renovated 5th floor for children and families. Followed by a light nosh and schmoozing with our clergy and staff.