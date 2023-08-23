Soccer Stars Returns to the UES

Great news for parents looking for a fun and energetic extracurricular program for their kids: fall soccer classes courtesy of Soccer Stars are back on the Upper East Side! Don’t miss this opportunity for your kids to learn soccer skills, build teamwork and maybe most importantly – to stay active!
The most popular youth educational soccer program on the UES, Soccer Stars has 11 locations that are easily accessible from the area and offers programs every day of the week. Soccer Stars’ coaches bring 23 years of experience and have positively impacted more than one million kids in the community through weekly classes and camps.
While soccer is of course the expertise, Soccer Stars offers much more in the way of personal development. Coaches use soccer as the vehicle to help children develop self confidence and physical literacy. The curriculum, which is age specific, also helps children improve motor skills and hone socialization skills. Soccer Stars prioritizes a low kid-to-coach ratio so every child gets the attention they deserve and the opportunity to grow at their own pace.
An uptown Manhattan staple for more than 20 years, Soccer Stars’ classes are available for kids ages 1-12+ and include programs like Parent & Me, FUNdamentals, Development Training, and a highly successful travel soccer program, Soccer Stars United.
One of Soccer Stars’ longest tenured coaches is Michael Ameruoso, who is originally from Italy and began playing soccer at age 12. Ameruoso recently completed his 20,000th Soccer Stars class and has become a well-known figure on the UES and in the Hamptons, where he does most of his coaching. Ameruoso coaches out of the Hungarian Reformed Church on E. 82nd St.
Fall classes can be booked now at soccerstars.com. But don’t wait, as availability won’t last long. There are also limited spots available for week-long August camps. Soccer Stars also offers private classes and birthday parties. Party packages include gifts, decorations, food and drink and even a soccer-themed cake.
Limited time offer: Save $35 on any fall program at checkout using promo code UESFALL23.