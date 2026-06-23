On the Upper East Side, a move is a family affair. It gets timed around the school calendar, planned around a co-op board’s approval, and complicated by everything a family gathers over the years: the art on the walls, the piano the kids learned on, the heirlooms passed down a generation or two. Between Fifth and Park, in prewar buildings with strict freight elevator hours and doormen who know everyone, the right mover is the one that treats a high-value family move with the care and discretion it deserves.
We looked at the moving companies Upper East Side families trust with their homes and their most valuable pieces, weighing reputation, white-glove service, specialty handling, and what clients say across Google, the Better Business Bureau, and review platforms. Below are five luxury movers built for the complexity of a UES move, starting with the company that sets the standard.
How we evaluated: We focused on full-service luxury movers equipped for high-value family households, including fine art and antiques, custom crating, white-glove packing, climate-controlled storage, and dedicated coordination. We weighed service range, specialty handling, building and co-op experience, and verified client feedback.
1. FlatRate Moving ELITE
White-glove moving built for high-value family homes.
FlatRate sets the standard for luxury moving on the Upper East Side, and its ELITE service is built for exactly the kind of high-value family move the neighborhood demands. FlatRate invented the guaranteed flat-rate pricing model in 1991, and more than three decades later it still holds to one promise: the price quoted is the price paid. For a family coordinating a move around school, a board approval, and a home full of valuable pieces, that certainty is where the calm begins.
ELITE is a fully managed, white-glove service. A single coordinator runs the move end to end, the handlers are specialized staff rather than day-hire labor, and the work is done with the discretion that high-profile families expect. What sets it apart is intention: the whole move is planned in detail before anyone lifts a box.
What ELITE includes:
- Photo inventory. Every item is documented before it moves, so nothing is misplaced and everything is accounted for from the old home to the new one.
- Room-to-room replication. Your new home is set up to mirror the old one, down to the placement of each piece, so the kids walk into something familiar rather than a wall of boxes.
- A dedicated coordinator. One person runs your move from first walkthrough to final placement and stays your single point of contact throughout.
- Extended teams. Skilled, experienced crews are scaled to the size and complexity of the home, with specialists for art, antiques, and the pieces that need them.
Why we chose it: It is the most complete white-glove option in the city, and the flat-rate guarantee removes the one variable a family move can least afford, a moving-day surprise on the bill.
Reviews and links:
- Website: flatrate.com
- Google: 4.7, more than 2,700 reviews
- BBB: Accredited, A+, serving New York since 1991
- Trustpilot: highly rated across more than 1,200 reviews
- Reddit: a frequently referenced name in NYC moving discussions as an established, full-service mover
2. Morgan Manhattan
An Upper East Side institution since 1851.
Headquartered on East 91st Street, Morgan Manhattan is a luxury mover based on the Upper East Side itself. Serving the city since 1851, it specializes in concierge-style moves, fine art and antique handling, piano moving, and detailed inventory, with white-glove crews accustomed to high-value homes. Reviewers single out the careful handling of art and antiques, the smooth coordination with co-op and rental buildings, and the in-person site visits that get the plan right before move day.
Why we chose it: An Upper East Side name with deep experience in the building types and family households that define the neighborhood.
Reviews and links:
3. Divine Moving and Storage
In-house crews and co-op know-how.
Divine Moving and Storage has a strong reputation in Manhattan for high-end residential moves, with a particular focus on Upper East Side brownstones and co-ops. Every move is handled by Divine’s own crews rather than subcontractors, which means one accountable team from start to finish. Clients praise the careful handling of art and fragile pieces, the fluency with certificate-of-insurance requirements and building rules, and climate-controlled storage for moves that need a pause in between.
Why we chose it: A 4.8 rating across hundreds of reviews, plus the co-op and COI fluency a UES move requires.
Reviews and links:
- Website: divinemoving.com
- Google: 4.8, more than 280 reviews
4. Avant-Garde Moving & Storage
Concierge white-glove, start to finish.
Avant-Garde is a highly rated white-glove mover, trusted by homeowners, designers, and collectors. A dedicated project manager oversees the move from planning through unpacking, crews handle fragile and high-value pieces with care, and climate-controlled storage is available with a digital inventory of everything kept. The result is a concierge experience built to preserve a household’s routine rather than disrupt it.
Why we chose it: A 5.0 rating across more than 500 reviews, a current BBB A+, and a concierge, designer-friendly approach.
Reviews and links:
- Website: avantgardemoving.com
- Google: 5, more than 500 reviews
- BBB: A+ rating, accredited since 2021
5. Cadogan Tate
Fine art and collections specialists.
For Upper East Side households with serious art, antiques, or design pieces, Cadogan Tate brings fine art logistics together with interior-designer services. The company is built around collections: museum-style handling, custom crating, and an online inventory system that reviewers praise for tracking pieces in storage. Near the city’s Museum Mile, it is a natural fit for collectors and design-led homes.
Why we chose it: The specialist on the list for fine art, antiques, and designer interiors, where the pieces themselves are the priority.
Reviews and links:
- Website: cadogantate.com
- Google: 4.1, about 60 reviews
- Trustpilot: 6, rated “Excellent” across more than 175 reviews
What to Consider Before Choosing a Mover
On the Upper East Side, a luxury move is really a trust exercise, and the right questions matter more than the lowest number. Ask who your dedicated point of contact will be, how your most valuable pieces will be documented and handled, what the building requires, and exactly what the price includes. The best luxury movers welcome those questions and answer them before you ever sign. For a high-value family move, that openness is the clearest sign you are in capable hands, and it is what makes FlatRate our top choice for the Upper East Side.