The Upper East Side Has Welcomed Feast & Fettle with Open Arms

When Feast & Fettle opened its delivery routes on the Upper East Side just a couple of weeks ago, the team knew they were stepping into a neighborhood that takes both food and community seriously. What they didn’t expect? The flood of warmth, excitement, and messages that began pouring in from day one.
From the very first bag drop-off, Upper East Siders showed just how much they value a good meal, and the time to actually enjoy it. Neighbors have sent notes about calmer family dinners, shared photos of beautifully set tables, and remarked that their fridges have never looked so ready for the week ahead.
Feeling at Home Already
Feast & Fettle launched on the Upper East Side to take one thing off residents’ plates (quite literally) during the hectic back-to-school season. But in the process, the team has been made to feel like the lucky ones. From parents breathing easier on homework nights, to couples trading the freezer stash for roasted salmon, to solo New Yorkers savoring a hot meal without the cleanup, the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.
Here to Stay
The chefs behind Feast & Fettle are already buzzing about what’s next, from introducing new seasonal dishes to adding menu favorites inspired by member feedback. Delivery drivers are quickly learning the rhythm of UES streets, the fastest routes to each block, and how to time drop-offs so dinner is ready right when customers walk through the door.
Thank You, UES
The neighborhood’s welcome has been everything Feast & Fettle hoped for and more. For those who have already tried the service, the team is grateful for helping make their launch so special. For anyone who hasn’t yet — the East Side Feed readers’ offer is still available: 20% off the first order, plus free delivery for the rest of the year. Order Now →