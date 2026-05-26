The World’s Best Pickleball Player Isn’t Old Enough To Drink: Catch Her Playing In NYC this June

That player is Anna Leigh Waters, pro pickleball’s 19-year-old world No. 1. She’s headlining a four-day tournament on Randall’s Island from June 25 to 28.
If your only frame of reference for pickleball is Central Park on a Sunday morning, the pro version is a different animal. The pace is faster, the spin is heavier, and the players play with their voices on — celebrating winners, jawing at opponents, and feeding off crowds that show up to be loud. MLP adds another layer: pro teams drafted like a fantasy league, men and women sharing the same roster, every rally a team effort.
The event is Major League Pickleball, returning to SPORTIME Randall’s Island for its New York stop, hosted by the Brooklyn Pickleball Team. Eleven MLP pro teams will play coed, round-robin matches across the weekend, with the top four in each group advancing to Sunday bracket play. Every match counts toward standings points on the road to the MLP Playoffs in August.
Waters isn’t the only draw. The featured lineup also includes Christian Alshon, Riley Newman, and Rachel Rohrabacher — all faces fans of the sport will recognize. Brooklyn’s roster is mid-push too, with five regular-season events to clear before the August postseason, which makes the NYC home stand a meaningful one for points.
Between matches, the Vendor Village is its own scene. Expect a lively setup with MLP and Brooklyn Pickleball Team sponsors including Once Upon a Coconut, Centerline Athletics, Saint James Iced Tea, Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt, Brooklyn Cider House, Dirty Water Seltzer, KA-EX, and Papatui, plus local brews and bites — with more names still being added.
Anyone who plays — and not just watches — has a path in. The Minor League Pickleball amateur tournament runs alongside the pros from June 26 to 28, with the winners earning auto-bids to Minor League Nationals. Registration and full event details are on Brooklyn Pickleball Team’s event page.
For readers, Brooklyn Pickleball Team has set up a discount on single-day tickets through MLP’s TIXR page. Use code MLP20BKPT for 20% off through May 31. After May 31, use MLP15BKPT for 15% off.
SPORTIME Randall’s Island, home to the John McEnroe Tennis Academy, sits at 1 Randall’s Island, minutes from Manhattan. Doors open one hour before the first match each day. See you there.